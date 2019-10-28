TODAY
Daniel Island technology company Blackbaud Inc. and the parent of Columbia-based South State Bank report quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: Google parent Alphabet Inc., AT&T, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Healthcare Trust of America and Upstate-based AVX Corp.
TUESDAY
Executives of Daniel Island-based Blackbaud hold a conference call with financial analysts at 8 a.m. to discuss the Charleston software company's financial results.
Executives of Columbia-based bank owner South State Corp. hold a conference call with financial analysts at 10 a.m. to discuss the Charleston software company's financial results.
Standard & Poor's releases the S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices in 20 large U.S. cities for August.
The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for September.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for October.
Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc., BP plc, Mondolez International, General Motors, HCA Healthcare Inc., Cummins Inc. and Allstate Corp. report quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg appears before Congress to face questions about the planemaker's grounded 737 Max jet, which was involved in two fatal crashes over the past year.
ADP releases its employment survey for October.
U.S. Commerce Department releases third-quarter gross domestic product.
Rock Hill-based three-dimensional printing and scanning technology firm 3D Systems Inc. reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: Apple, Facebook, Starbucks, GlaxoSmithKline, General Electric, Sony Corp., The Southern Co., Yum Brands Inc., Sprint Corp., Hyatt Hotels, MillerCoors and Spartan Motors.
THURSDAY
Northwoods Mall owner CBL Properties Inc. reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: Altria Group, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cigna Corp., DuPont, Kraft Heinz, Sirius XM, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, International Paper, Dunkin' Brands Group, Yeti Holdings and Armada Hoffler Properties.
U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for September.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they rose slightly to their highest point in three months, though they remain far below their levels of a year ago. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 3.75% from 3.69%. That's down from 4.9% at the same time last year. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage moved up to 3.18% from 3.15%.
FRIDAY
Dominion Energy, which bought Cayce-based SCANA Corp. and South Carolina Electric & Gas this year, reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Alibaba Group, ExxonMobil, Chevron and Ruth's Chris parent Ruth's Hospitality Group.