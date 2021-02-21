You have permission to edit this article.
The week ahead in business

boeing 787 10.jpg (copy)
Spirit Aerosystems reports earnings Tuesday. The company makes the forward fuselage (above), engine pylons and leading edge wing sections for the 787 Dreamliner that's built in North Charleston. File/Grace Beahm Alford/ Staff

MONDAY

  • Healthcare Trust of America, a medical office building investor with several properties in the Charleston region, reports quarterly financial results. 

TUESDAY

  • Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices in 20 big U.S. cities for December.
  • The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for February.
  • Home Depot reports quarterly financial results.
  • Boeing 787 supplier Spirit AeroSystems reports quarterly financial results.  
  • Southern department store chain Dillard's reports quarterly financial results. 
  • Diamondrock Hospitality Co., owner of the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Charleston, reports quarterly financial results.

WEDNESDAY

  • U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for January.
  • Rock Hill-based 3D Systems Corp. reports quarterly financial results. 
  • Home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos. reports quarterly financial results. 
  • TJ Maxx parent TJX Corp. reports quarterly financial results. 

THURSDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods figures for January.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product.
  • Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they ticked up but remain at historic lows. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 2.81% from 2.73%. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance, rose to 2.21% from to 2.19%.
  • The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home sales index for January.
  • Airbnb reports quarterly financial results.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev reports quarterly financial results.
  • The parent of TD Bank reports quarterly financial results.
  • Best Buy reports quarterly financial results.

FRIDAY

  • U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending data for January.
  • Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate reports quarterly financial results.

