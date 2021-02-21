The week ahead in business

MONDAY
- Healthcare Trust of America, a medical office building investor with several properties in the Charleston region, reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
- Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices in 20 big U.S. cities for December.
- The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for February.
- Home Depot reports quarterly financial results.
- Boeing 787 supplier Spirit AeroSystems reports quarterly financial results.
- Southern department store chain Dillard's reports quarterly financial results.
- Diamondrock Hospitality Co., owner of the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Charleston, reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for January.
- Rock Hill-based 3D Systems Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
- Home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos. reports quarterly financial results.
- TJ Maxx parent TJX Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods figures for January.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product.
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they ticked up but remain at historic lows. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 2.81% from 2.73%. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance, rose to 2.21% from to 2.19%.
- The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home sales index for January.
- Airbnb reports quarterly financial results.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev reports quarterly financial results.
- The parent of TD Bank reports quarterly financial results.
- Best Buy reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending data for January.
- Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate reports quarterly financial results.