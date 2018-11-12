TODAY
The U.S. bond market is closed for Veterans Day.
TUESDAY
The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases home sales figures for October. The lingering threat of Hurricane Florence caused volume to plummet in the Charleston area in September, when residential real estate transactions skidded 13% from a year earlier. The drop follows an 8.7 percent rise in August and a couple of small dips during the previous two months. During the first nine months of the year, 14,180 homes changed hands in the three-county region at a median price of $266,000, up 6.4%.
Home Depot Inc. and Beazer Homes USA Inc. are among the companies reporting quarterly financial results.
U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for October.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for October.
Cisco Systems Inc. and Macy's Inc. are among the companies reporting quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
Retail giant and economic bellwether Walmart Inc. reports quarterly financial results. The company is South Carolina's largest private-sector employer.
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for October.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they jumped after a strong job report was released. The 30-year fixed-rate average jumped to a nearly eight-year high of 4.94% from 4.83%. The 15-year fixed-rate average climbed to 4.33% from 4.23%.
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for September.
FRIDAY
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for October.
U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for September.
Viacom Inc. reports quarterly financial results.