The week ahead in business

Local home sales figures for March are scheduled to be released Monday. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

MONDAY

  • Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases its preliminary home sales report for March.
  • U.S. Treasury releases the federal budget for March.

TUESDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for March.
  • Charleston-based Bank of South Carolina Corp. is scheduled to report quarterly financial results.

WEDNESDAY

  • Earnings season kicks into high gear as several big banks release quarterly financial results, including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs.
  • The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions around the country.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond reports quarterly financial results.

THURSDAY

  • Charlotte-based Bank of America reports quarterly financial results.
  • Truist Financial, owner of BB&T and SunTrust banks, reports quarterly financial results.
  • U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for March.
  • The Federal Reserve releases industrial production figures for March.
  • Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell for the first time in more than two months as would-be homebuyers continue to be stifled by high prices and limited supply. The benchmark 30-year loan rate dipped to 3.13% from 3.18%. The rate for a 15-year loan, popular among borrowers looking to refinance, fell to 2.42% from 2.45%. Mortgage rates have been historically low for years, but strong demand and low inventory have pushed prices higher.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for February.
  • The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for April.
  • U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for February.

FRIDAY

  • U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for March.
  • Morgan Stanley reports quarterly financial results.
  • PNC Financial Services Group reports quarterly financial results.

