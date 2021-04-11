The week ahead in business

MONDAY
- Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases its preliminary home sales report for March.
- U.S. Treasury releases the federal budget for March.
TUESDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for March.
- Charleston-based Bank of South Carolina Corp. is scheduled to report quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
- Earnings season kicks into high gear as several big banks release quarterly financial results, including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs.
- The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions around the country.
- Bed Bath & Beyond reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
- Charlotte-based Bank of America reports quarterly financial results.
- Truist Financial, owner of BB&T and SunTrust banks, reports quarterly financial results.
- U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for March.
- The Federal Reserve releases industrial production figures for March.
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell for the first time in more than two months as would-be homebuyers continue to be stifled by high prices and limited supply. The benchmark 30-year loan rate dipped to 3.13% from 3.18%. The rate for a 15-year loan, popular among borrowers looking to refinance, fell to 2.42% from 2.45%. Mortgage rates have been historically low for years, but strong demand and low inventory have pushed prices higher.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for February.
- The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for April.
- U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for February.
FRIDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for March.
- Morgan Stanley reports quarterly financial results.
- PNC Financial Services Group reports quarterly financial results.