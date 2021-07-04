You have permission to edit this article.
The week ahead in business

Wall Street is closed Monday as many U.S. employers observe the July 4th holiday. File/AP

MONDAY

  • U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for the observance of Independence Day.

TUESDAY

  • The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for June.
  • Levi Strauss & Co. reports quarterly financial results.

WEDNESDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for May.
  • The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its June interest-rate meeting.

THURSDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases its weekly report on unemployment benefits.
  • Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they declined. The average for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.98% from 3.02%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate loan, a popular option among homeowners who are refinancing, fell to 2.26% from 2.34%. Rates are expected to gradually rise later through the end of the year.
  • The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for May.
  • The Bank of South Carolina Corp. reports quarterly financial results.

FRIDAY

  • U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for May.

