The week ahead in business

MONDAY
- U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for the observance of Independence Day.
TUESDAY
- The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for June.
- Levi Strauss & Co. reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for May.
- The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its June interest-rate meeting.
THURSDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases its weekly report on unemployment benefits.
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they declined. The average for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.98% from 3.02%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate loan, a popular option among homeowners who are refinancing, fell to 2.26% from 2.34%. Rates are expected to gradually rise later through the end of the year.
- The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for May.
- The Bank of South Carolina Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for May.