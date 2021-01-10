The week ahead in business

MONDAY
The parent of Carnival Cruise Line holds a 10 a.m. conference call with analysts to provide a business update about its fourth quarter performance. Last week, the Miami-based company pushed back the resumption of cruises from the Port of Charleston to March 31 from March 2. The last sailing from the Holy City came to an end last March 16, after the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic.
Spartanburg-based restaurant operator and franchisor Denny’s Corp. makes a virtual presentation about its business in the 23rd Annual ICR Conference at 1:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for November.
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, the largest carrier based on passenger volume at Charleston International, reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases the Consumer Price Index, a key measure of inflation, for December.
U.S. Treasury releases the federal budget for December.
The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book," an anecdotal report about economic conditions from its regional district banks around the country.
THURSDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they declined to new record lows to open 2021. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan slipped to 2.65% from 2.67%. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance their mortgages, ticked down to 2.16% from 2.17%.
Wall Street investment giant BlackRock Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
The first earnings season of 2021 kicks into high gear when JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo & Co. report quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for December, typically the industry's busiest month of the year. Early reports show sales grew from 2019 but came up slightly short of projections.
Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for December.
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for December.
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for November.