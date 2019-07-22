TODAY
Supplements retailer GNC Holdings and appliance giant Whirlpool Corp. report quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for June.
AutoNation, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Coca-Cola Co., F.N.B Corp., Harley-Davidson, Healthcare Trust of America, JetBlue Airways, Lockheed Martin, PulteGroup, Snap Inc., the Travelers Cos., United Community Financial Corp. and Visa report quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for June.
Boeing Co., one of the Charleston region's largest employers, reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: AT&T, Caterpillar, Facebook, Ford Motor, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Norfolk Southern, Tupperware Brands and United Parcel Service.
THURSDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for June.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they rose after three weeks of holding steady, tipped higher by expectations that the Federal Reserve could reduce interest rates soon. the average rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage increased to 3.81% from 3.75% last week. Those are historically low levels for the key rate, which a year ago stood at 4.52% The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans ticked up to 3.23% from 3.22%.
CresCom Bank's Charleston-based parent Carolina Financial Corp., which last week announced it's acquiring the 11-branch Carolina Trust Bank of Lincolnton, N.C., in a deal valued at $100 million, reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: 3M Corp., Google parent Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Anheuser Busch Inbev, Astrazeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Comcast, Expedia and Starbucks.
FRIDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product data.
Upstate-based manufacturer AVX Corp. reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include McDonald's and Twitter.