TODAY
The S.C. Department of Revenue and the Internal Revenue Service begin accepting individual income tax returns.
The board of directors of state-owned power and water utility Santee Cooper meets in Moncks Corner.
South State Corp., parent company of the largest bank based in South Carolina, reports quarterly financial results. Management holds a conference call with investors and analysts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to review earnings and discuss performance trends.
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for December.
TUESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for December.
Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for November.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for January.
Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.
Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
WEDNESDAY
Boeing Co. releases quarterly financial results, its first earnings report under new CEO David Calhoun, who replaced Dennis Muilenburg on Jan. 13.
Textron Inc., parent of Goose Creek-based Boeing 737 Max flight simulator maker TRU Simulation + Training, reports quarterly financial results.
The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for December.
Federal Reserve policymakers release a statement about interest rates at 2 p.m.
THURSDAY
Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell to their lowest level in three months, deepening the incentive for prospective buyers. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 3.60% from 3.65% and down from 4.45% a year ago. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage eased to 3.04% from 3.09%.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for December.
U.S. Labor Department releases employment costs for the fourth quarter.
Charleston-based CresCom Bank parent Carolina Financial Corp. reports quarterly financial results, possibly for the last time: The company has agreed to be sold to United Bank in a deal that's expected to close by June 30. No conference call is scheduled.