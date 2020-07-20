The week ahead in business

TODAY
The parent of ServisFirst Bank reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
The Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results.
Lockheed Martin reports quarterly financial results.
United Airlines reports quarterly financial results.
Philip Morris International reports quarterly financial results.
The parent companies of Pinnacle Bank, Synovus and United Community Bank report quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for June.
Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
HCA Healthcare, the parent of locally based Trident Health, reports quarterly financial results.
Spirit Airlines reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases its weekly report on unemployment benefits.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week they fell to a new low for the fourth time in the previous five weeks. The 30-year fixed-rate average tumbled to 2.98% from 3.03%. The 15-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.48%.
Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Intel Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
AT&T Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
Southwest and American airlines report quarterly financial results.
PulteGroup reports quarterly financial results.
United Bankshares, which acquired the parent of Charleston-based CresCom Bank this year, reports quarterly financial results.
Greenville-based consumer lender World Acceptance Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for June.
Verizon Communications Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
NextEra Energy reports quarterly financial results.
American Express reports quarterly financial results.