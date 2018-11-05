TODAY
The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for October.
WestRock Co., which finalized its acquisition of the company that owns the KapStone paper mill in North Charleston late last week, reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: hotel industry bellwether Marriott Corp. and East Cooper Medical Center parent Tenet Healthcare Corp.
TUESDAY
Greenville-based technology firm ScanSource Inc., Belmond Charleston Place co-owner Belmond Ltd. and Summerville-based drug developer Aeterna Zentaris Inc. report quarterly financial results. Other businesses releasing earnings include Eli Lilly & Co., Papa John's International Inc. and Wendy's Co.
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for September.
WEDNESDAY
The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for September.
Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to determine whether to raise its key interest rate.
THURSDAY
Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they declined slightly. The rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages eased to an average 4.83% from 4.86%. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans slipped to 4.23% from 4.29%.
Federal Reserve policymakers release a statement on interest rates at 2 p.m.
Upstate-based consumer finance lender Regional Management Corp. reports quarterly financial results. Major companies releasing earnings include the Walt Disney Co.
FRIDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for October.
U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for September.