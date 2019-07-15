TODAY
Global banking giant Citigroup releases quarterly financial results, kicking off earnings season.
TUESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for June.
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for June.
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for May.
The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for July.
U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for May.
CSX Corp., Domino's Pizza, Goldman Sachs Group, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Synovus Financial, United Airlines and Wells Fargo & Co. report quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
The S.C. State Ports Authority holds a telephonic meeting of its board of directors.
U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for June.
The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions around the U.S.
Alcoa, Bank of America, eBay, Netflix and PNC Financial are among the companies to report quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they were mostly unchanged. The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate average held steady at 3.75%. The 15-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 3.22% from 3.18%.
Hartsville-based packaging giant Sonoco Products reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: BB&T Corp., Honeywell International, Microsoft Corp., Morgan Stanley, Nucor Corp., Philip Morris International and SunTrust Bank Inc.
FRIDAY
American Express Co., BlackRock Inc. and Regions Financial Corp. report quarterly financial results.