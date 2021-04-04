The week ahead in business

MONDAY
- The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for March.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases factory orders for February.
TUESDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for February.
WEDNESDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases of international trade data for February.
- The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for February.
- The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its March interest-rate meeting.
THURSDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they continued to climb. The average for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate loan ticked up to 3.18% from 3.17%, for its seventh consecutive weekly increase. The 15-year fixed-rate average was unchanged at 2.45%. Mortgage rates typically follow yields on the 10-year Treasury note, which have been on the rise. Many experts expect the pattern to continue in the coming weeks.
- Beverage giant Constellation Brands reports quarterly financial results.
- ConAgra Brands reports quarterly financial results.
- Levi Strauss & Co. reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for March.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for February.