The week ahead in business

Levi Strauss is among the companies reporting earnings this week. File/AP

MONDAY

  • The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for March.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases factory orders for February.

TUESDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for February.

WEDNESDAY

  • U.S. Commerce Department releases of international trade data for February.
  • The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for February.
  • The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its March interest-rate meeting.

THURSDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
  • Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they continued to climb. The average for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate loan ticked up to 3.18% from 3.17%, for its seventh consecutive weekly increase. The 15-year fixed-rate average was unchanged at 2.45%. Mortgage rates typically follow yields on the 10-year Treasury note, which have been on the rise. Many experts expect the pattern to continue in the coming weeks.
  • Beverage giant Constellation Brands reports quarterly financial results.
  • ConAgra Brands reports quarterly financial results.
  • Levi Strauss & Co. reports quarterly financial results.

FRIDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for March.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for February.

