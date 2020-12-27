The week ahead in business

TUESDAY
Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for October.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for December.
WEDNESDAY
The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for November.
THURSDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they dropped to a record low for the 16th time in 2020, The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan slipped to a record low 2.66% from 2.67%. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate mortgage, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance, dipped to 2.19% from 2.21%. "Moving into 2021, we expect rates to hold steady but the key driver in the near term will be the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic and the execution of the vaccine," said Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater.
FRIDAY
Stock and bond markets and many employers are closed for New Years Day.