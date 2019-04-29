TODAY
Columbia-based South State Corp., parent of the biggest bank headquartered in South Carolina, reports quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for March.
Google parent Alphabet Inc., which is investing $600 million to expand its Berkeley County data center, reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
Federal Reserve policymakers begin two-day meeting on interest rates.
Technology titan IBM Corp. holds it annual meeting of shareholders at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston.
North Carolina-based regional banking giant BB&T Corp. holds it annual meeting of shareholders at Hibernian Hall in downtown Charleston ahead of its planned $28 billion acquisition of SunTrust Banks.
Daniel Island-based Blackbaud Inc., one of the largest technology employers in the Charleston region, reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: Apple Inc., Century Aluminum, Cummins Inc., Spartanburg-based Denny's Corp., Eli Lilly & Co., General Electric Co., General Motors Co., HCA Healthcare, McDonald's Corp., Mondelez International, Pfizer Inc. and WestRock Co.
Standard & Poor's releases the S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for February.
The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for March.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for April.
WEDNESDAY
Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates, release statement at 2 p.m.
North Charleston chemical maker Ingevity Corp. and Daniel Island-based workplace software firm Benefitfocus Inc. report quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: CVS Health Corp., Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Hyatt Hotels Corp., The Southern Co., Wyndham Destination and Yum Brands.
Payroll processor ADP releases its employment survey for April.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for April.
U.S. Commerce Department releases construction spending for March.
Automakers release vehicle sales data for April.
THURSDAY
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they rose for the 4th straight week. The average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage edged up to 4.2% from 4.17%. The 15-year, fixed-rate home loan rose to 3.64% from 3.62%.
U.S. Labor Department releases first-quarter productivity data.
U.S. Commerce Department releases factory orders for March.
CBS Corp., Cigna Corp., DowDuPont Inc., Expedia Group and Yeti Holdings are among the companies reporting quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
Dominion Energy reports its first quarterly financial results since its acquisition of Cayce-based SCANA Corp and South Carolina Electric & Gas earlier this year.
U.S. Labor Department releases employment data for April.
