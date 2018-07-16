TODAY
Bank of America and Netflix release quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for June.
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for May.
TUESDAY
CSX Corp., Goldman Sachs Group, Johnson & Johnson, Pinnacle Financial Partners and United Continental Holdings report quarterly financial results.
Federal Reserve releases industrial production for June.
The National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for July.
U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for May.
WEDNESDAY
The State Ports Authority holds its monthly board of directors meeting in Charleston.
American Express, eBay, IBM and Morgan Stanley report quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for June.
The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions.
THURSDAY
Hartsville-based packaging giant Sonoco reports quarterly financial results. Also releasing earnings are Microsoft Corp., Nucor Corp. and Philip Morris International.
Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they edged higher, marking their first increase since early June. The average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages ticked up to 4.53% from 4.52%. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate home loans rose to 4.02% from 3.99%.
FRIDAY
General Electric, Honeywell International, Regions Financial and SunTrust Bank release quarterly financial results.