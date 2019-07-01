TODAY
The tax that drivers in South Carolina pay on gasoline purchases climbs by 2 cents a gallon, to 22.75 cents. It marks the 3rd of six annual increases under a 2017 law that will hike the tax by 12 cents to pay for road construction projects.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for June.
U.S. Commerce Department releases construction spending for May.
TUESDAY
Automakers release vehicle sales for June.
WEDNESDAY
Darlington Raceway owner International Speedway Corp. reports quarterly earnings. The Daytona Beach, Fla.-based company agreed to be acquired earlier this year by NASCAR, which already controls most of ISC's shares.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell, marking the 7th decline in the past 9 weeks. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage fell to 3.73% from 3.84%. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped to 3.16% from 3.25%.
Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in June.
U.S. Commerce Department releases international trade data for May.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for June.
U.S. Commerce Department releases factory orders for May.
THURSDAY
U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for the Independence Day holiday.
FRIDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases employment data for June.