TODAY
The city of Charleston's hotel task force meets at 3:30 p.m in City Council chambers at 80 Broad St.
TUESDAY
Several big retailers report quarterly financial results, including AutoZone; Home Depot; J.C. Penney; Kohl's, Nordstrom; TJX Corp., parent of TJ Maxx and Marshalls; and Urban Outfitters.
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for April.
WEDNESDAY
The Federal Reserve releases minutes from April interest-rate meeting.
Home improvement giant Lowe's and discounter Target report quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
Best Buy, BJ's Wholesale Club, HP Inc., Ross Stores and the parent company of TD Bank release quarterly financial results.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac reports weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell slightly, marking a third straight week of declines as a continued inducement to purchasers in the spring home-buying season. The 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage eased to 4.07% from 4.10%. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans declined to 3.53% from 3.57%.
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for April.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for April.
Retailers Buckle, Foot Locker and Hibbett Sporting Goods release quarterly financial results.