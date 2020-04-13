The week ahead in business

TODAY
The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases its preliminary March homes sales figures for the region.
TUESDAY
Wells Fargo & Co., the largest bank operating in South Carolina based on deposits and branches, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. report quarterly results to kick off earnings season. The earnings reports and commentary from management will provide some early insight into the impact that the coronavirus pandemic as had on the financial services industry.
Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., U.S. Bancorp and PNC Financial Services Group Inc. report quarterly financial results.
Morgan Stanley and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. report quarterly financial results.
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond reports quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for March.
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production figures for March.
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for February.
The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for April.
The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions.
U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for February.
THURSDAY
Hartsville-based global packaging giant Sonoco Products Co. under new CEO Howard Coker, releases quarterly earnings.
U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for March.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they were mostly unchanged. The average for a 30-year fixed-rate loan held steady a 3.33%, down from 4.12% a year ago. The 15-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.77% from 2.82%.
Honeywell International reports quarterly financial results.
The Blackstone Group reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
Regions Financial Corp., parent of Regions Bank, reports quarterly financial results.