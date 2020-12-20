The week ahead in business

MONDAY
- Electric car maker Tesla becomes the largest company ever to be added to the S&P 500. Its inclusion in the broad-based benchmark stock index is expected to trigger a torrent of purchases and sales pegged at $80 billion as large trading firms and investment funds rebalance their holdings. A volatile session is likely on Wall Street during what is typically a subdued holiday week.
TUESDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases third-quarter gross domestic product.
- The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for November.
- CarMax reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income for November.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for November.
THURSDAY
- U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for November.
- U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week they declined to record low levels for the 15th time this year against the backdrop of an economy ravaged by the pandemic. The average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan fell to 2.67% from 2.71%. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans eased to 2.21% from 2.26%. The housing market continues as a rare bright spot in the stalled U.S. economy, as borrowing costs for home purchases have trended downward through most of this year.
FRIDAY
- Stock and bond markets and many businesses are closed for Christmas Day.
SATURDAY
- Retailers and delivery services brace for the first wave of holiday merchandise returns.