The week ahead in business

TUESDAY
- Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for January.
- The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for March.
- Lululemon Athletica reports quarterly financial results.
- Pet food maker Chewy reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
- The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for February.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they climbed for the sixth week in a row. The average for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped to 3.17%, its highest level since June, from 3.09%. The 15-year fixed-rate average rose to 2.45% from 2.4%. "Moving forward, the general uptrend ... is expected to resume as economic growth draws investors into stocks and out of bonds," said Danielle Hale, Realtor.com's chief economist, told The Washington Post.
- CarMax reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases employment data for March.
U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Good Friday.