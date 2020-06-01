The week ahead in business

TODAY
The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index.
U.S. Commerce Department releases construction spending for April.
Embraer SA reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
Zoom Video Communications Inc., which has become a conferencing staple for many remote workers during the coronavirus pandemic, reports quarterly financial results.
Tiffany & Co. reports quarterly financial results.
Dick's Sporting Goods reports quarterly financial results.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
Payroll processor ADP releases its employment survey for May.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for May.
U.S. Commerce Department releases factory orders for April.
Campbell Soup Co., which has pointed to strong demand for its food products as the COVID-19 pandemic has spread, reports quarterly financial results.
American Eagle Outfitters reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Department of Labor releases the number of new weekly applications for unemployment aid.
U.S. Commerce Department releases international trade data for April.
U.S. Labor Department releases first-quarter productivity data.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell to another record low based on record-keeping that dates back to 1971. The 30-year fixed-rate average sank to 3.15% from 3.24%. The previous historic low of 3.23% was set in April. The 15-year fixed-rate average fell to 2.62% from 2.70%.
The Gap Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Defense contractor Scientific Applications International Corp. which has a large presence in the Charleston region, reports quarterly financial results.
Slack Technologies reports quarterly financial results.
The Michaels Companies Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Apparel retailer J. Jill Inc., which reportedly has hired financial restructuring advisers, reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases employment data for May.
The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for April.