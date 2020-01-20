TODAY
U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
TUESDAY
Streaming giant Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Georgia-based United Community Banks Inc., which snapped up the former Tidelands Bank franchise in the Charleston area in 2016, reports quarterly financial results. Management will hold a conference call at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for December.
Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results.
Comcast Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
The Charleston County Aviation Authority board meets at 2 p.m. at Charleston International Airport.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week they rose slightly after financial markets that had been roiled by the U.S.-Iran conflict stabilized. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 3.65% from 3.64% last week. The benchmark rate was 4.45% a year ago. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage increased to 3.09% from 3.07%.
Fountain Inn-based electronic parts manufacturer AVX Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results.