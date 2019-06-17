TODAY
The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for June.
U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for April.
TUESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for May.
Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.
WEDNESDAY
Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and economic forecast due at 2 p.m.; press conference at 2:30 p.m. Most economic experts expect the central bank will wait until its July meeting, after the G-20 summit in Japan, to cut rates.
Oracle Corp and Winnebago Industries report quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases current account trade deficit for the first quarter.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they were little changed after six straight weeks of declines putting them at historically low levels. The average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage held steady at 3.82%, its lowest point since September 2017. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped this week to 3.26% from 3.28%. The declining rates have been a boon to potential purchasers in the spring home buying season, and the number of prospective buyers seeking mortgages jumped last month.
Darden Restaurants, Harris Teeter parent Kroger Co. and Red Hat Inc. report quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce releases jobless figures for May.
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for May.
CarMax Inc. reports quarterly financial results.