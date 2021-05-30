You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The week ahead in business

More jobless getting aid than in past even as cutoffs loom

The federal government's latest take on the labor market will be released Friday. File/AP

MONDAY

  • U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Memorial Day. 

TUESDAY

  • The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for May.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases construction spending figures for April.
  • Zoom Video Communications reports quarterly financial results. 

WEDNESDAY

  • The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions based on interviews with businesses.
  • Campbell Soup Co. reports quarterly financial results. 

THURSDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits
  • U.S. Labor Department releases first-quarter productivity data.
  • The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for May.
  • Home loan financier Freddie Mac report weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they declined, pushing the benchmark 30-year home loan back down below the 3% mark to 2.95%. At this time last year, the average long-term rate was 3.15%. The rate for a 15-year loan, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance, eased to 2.27% from 2.29%.
  • Scientific Applications International Corp, or SAIC, one the Charleston region's largest defense contractors, reports quarterly financial results.
  • Lululemon Athletica reports quarterly financial results. 
  • Slack Technologies reports quarterly financial results. 

FRIDAY 

  • U.S. Labor Department releases national employment data for May. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News