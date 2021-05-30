The week ahead in business

MONDAY
- U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Memorial Day.
TUESDAY
- The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for May.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases construction spending figures for April.
- Zoom Video Communications reports quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
- The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions based on interviews with businesses.
- Campbell Soup Co. reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits
- U.S. Labor Department releases first-quarter productivity data.
- The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for May.
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac report weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they declined, pushing the benchmark 30-year home loan back down below the 3% mark to 2.95%. At this time last year, the average long-term rate was 3.15%. The rate for a 15-year loan, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance, eased to 2.27% from 2.29%.
- Scientific Applications International Corp, or SAIC, one the Charleston region's largest defense contractors, reports quarterly financial results.
- Lululemon Athletica reports quarterly financial results.
- Slack Technologies reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases national employment data for May.