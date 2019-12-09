TODAY
Toll Brothers, which expanded its home-building business to the Charleston region this year with its acquisition of Mount Pleasant-based Sabal Homes, releases quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases monthly home sales figures for November.
U.S. Labor Department releases revised third-quarter productivity data.
Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings. and GameStop Corp. release quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson faces questions from a congressional panel about his agency's review of the Boeing 737 Max, which has been grounded since March after two crashes killed 346 people.
U.S. Labor Department releases the Consumer Price Index inflation gauge for November
U.S. Treasury releases federal budget for November.
Federal Reserve policymakers release a statement on interest rates at 2 p.m.
Lululemon, American Eagle Outfitters, Vera Bradley and Jos. A. Bank and Men's Wearhouse parent Tailored Brands release quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
Retail industry barometer Costco Wholesale Corp. releases quarterly financial results.
U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis releases gross domestic product figures for all U.S. counties for the first time.
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for November
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they were mostly flat after fluctuating up and down in the wake of mixed economic reports and concerns about the U.S.-China trade talks. The average for a 30-year fixed-rate home loan was unchanged at 3.68%. The 15-year fixed-rate average slipped to 3.14% from 3.15%.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales data for November
U.S. Commerce Department releases business inventories for October.