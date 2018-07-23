TODAY
The board of state-owned utility Santee Cooper meets at 10 a.m. in Columbia to discuss the latest developments from the failed expansion of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station.
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for June.
Carolina Financial Corp., the Charleston-based parent of CresCom Bank, releases quarterly financial results. Other companies reporting earnings include: Google parent Alphabet Inc., Hasbro and Whirlpool.
TUESDAY
AT&T, Eli Lilly & Co., Harley-Davidson, JetBlue Airways, Lockheed Martin and 3M Co. report quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
Three large local employers report quarterly financial results: Boeing Co., North Charleston-based chemical maker Ingevity Corp. and Trident Health parent HCA Healthcare. Other companies reporting earnings include: Coca-Cola, General Motors, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Norfolk Southern and Visa.
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for June.
Germany's Ifo institute releases its monthly business confidence index, a closely watched indicator for Europe's biggest economy and one of South Carolina's largest trading partners.
THURSDAY
Anheuser Busch InBev, Beazer Homes, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Comcast, D.R. Horton, International Paper, McDoanld's, Starbucks and United Parcel Service report quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods figures for June.
Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they edged slightly lower. The average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped to 4.52% from 4.53%. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages ticked down to 4% from 4.02%.
FRIDAY
Chevron, ExxonMobil, Merck & Co, and Twitter report quarterly financial results.