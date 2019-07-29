TODAY
Columbia-based South State Corp., the parent of the largest bank headquartered in South Carolina, reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
Federal Reserve policymakers begin a 2-day meeting to set interest rates.
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for June.
Charleston-based Blackbaud Inc., a provider of software and technical services to nonprofit organizations, and Spartanburg-based restaurant operator Denny's Corp. report quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: Allstate, Altria Group, Apple Inc., Cummins Inc., D.R. Horton, Eli Lilly & Co., HCA Healthcare, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc. and Procter & Gamble.
WEDNESDAY
Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates. A statement and economic forecast are due at 2 p.m., with a news conference to follow at 2:30 p.m. Many economists believe the Fed will cut its benchmark rate, currently in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, by a quarter-point this week and by another quarter-point in September.
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for June.
Dominion Energy, which acquired SCANA Corp. and South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. in January, and Greenville-based consumer finance firm Regional Management Corp. report quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: Fiat Chrysler, General Electric, Humana., Hyatt Hotels, Johnson Controls, Southern Co., Spirit Aerosystems and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers,
THURSDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for June.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell, edging toward three-year lows amid signals from Federal Reserve officials that they could cut their benchmark interest rate. The 30-year mortgage dipped to 3.75% from 3.81%. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate loans fell to 3.18% from 3.23%.
Fort Mill-based papermaking company Domtar Corp. reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: Beazer Homes, Century Aluminum, Cigna Corp., Fluor Corp., General Motors, Gildan Activewear, HIlton Grand Vacations, Kellogg Co., Kemet Corp., Verizon Communications, WestRock Co., YETI Holdings and Yum! Brands.
FRIDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product data.
Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil Corp. and Ruth's Hospitality Group report quarterly financial results.