TUESDAY
Package delivery giant and economic bellwether FedEx Corp. reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include Adobe Inc., Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. and online pet products retailer Chewy Inc.
The Federal Reserve releases industrial production for August.
The National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for September.
U.S. Treasury releases international money flows data for July.
Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.
WEDNESDAY
Federal Reserve policymakers conclude meeting to set interest rates; a statement scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. Given the low inflation, they are expected to cut the key rate for a 2nd time this year. Last week, President Donald Trump lashed out at the central bank, saying on Twitter the U.S. is missing out because "Boneheads" at the Fed bank won't lower interest rates fast enough. The policy rate is currently in a range of 2% to 2.25%.
U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts for August.
Food giant General Mills Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases current account trade deficit for the second quarter.
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for August.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they edged higher but remained at historically low levels. The average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.56% from 3.49%. A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 4.6%. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans rose to 3.09% from 3%.
Casual dining chain Darden Restaurants Inc. reports quarterly financial results.