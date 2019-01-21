TODAY
U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
TUESDAY
The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for December.
Johnson & Johnson, ServisFirst Bancshares and United Community Banks report quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster delivers his state-of-the-state address at 7 p.m.
Comcast Corp., Ford Motor Co. and Procter & Gamble Co., report quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
Freddie Mac, the home loan financing agency, releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage held steady at 4.45%, after falling for six straight weeks to reach their lowest levels in nine months. The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate loans edged down to 3.88% from 3.89%.
Charleston-based Carolina Financial, the parent company of CresCom Bank, reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: Alaska Air Group, American Airlines, Greenville-based AVX Corp., Bristol-Meyers Squibb Co., JetBlue Airways Corp., Norfolk Southern Corp. and Starbucks Corp.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for December.
U.S. Commerce Department releases new home sales for December.
Ameris Bancorp, and D.R. Horton Inc. report quarterly financial results.