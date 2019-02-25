TUESDAY
Daniel Island-based software firm Benefitfocus Inc. reports its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results. Other companies reporting earnings include: AutoZone, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., Home Depot, LendingTree, Macy's and Wyndham Destinations.
Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices in 20 large U.S. cities for December.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for February.
WEDNESDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods data for January.
The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for January.
Belmond Charleston Place parent Belmond Ltd. reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: Best Buy, Campbell Soup Co., Lowe's, Office Depot and WCIV-TV owner Sinclair Broadcast Group.
THURSDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product.
Freddie Mac, the home-loan financier, releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they dipped to their lowest average in more than a year, providing a possible boost to the start of the upcoming spring home-buying season. The average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage fell to 4.35% from 4.37%. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate loans declined to 3.78% from 3.81%.
Rock Hill-based technology firm 3D Systems reports quarterly financial results. Other companies releasing earnings include: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Dell Technologies, J.C. Penney, Marriott International, RLJ Lodging Trust and TD Bank parent Toronto Dominion Bank.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department will release personal income data and personal spending data for January.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for February.
Automakers release vehicle sales for February.