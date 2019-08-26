TODAY
City of North Charleston officials and representatives from regional and national transportation agencies mark the opening of the new North Charleston Transit Center at 4565 Gaynor Ave. at 10 a.m.
U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods for July.
TUESDAY
Standard & Poor's releases the S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices in 20 major U.S. housing markets for June.
The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for August.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., J. Jill Inc. and the J.M. Smucker Co. report quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
Chico's FAS Inc., H&R Block Inc., Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Shoe Carnival Inc., Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. and Tiffany & Co. report quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product.
Home-loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they fell to near historically low levels. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan declined to 3.55%, from 3.60% last week, putting it at its lowest level since November 2016. The average mortgage rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans eased to 3.03%, from 3.07%. The low borrowing rates have been a boon for homebuyers, even as global financial markets are roiled by concerns over the global economy.
The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for July.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Build-A-Bear Workshop, Burlington Stores Inc., Dell Technologies, Dollar General Inc., Dollar Stores Inc. and TD Bank parent Toronto Dominion Bank report quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for July