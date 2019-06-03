TODAY
The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for May.
U.S. Commerce Department releases construction spending for April.
Automakers release vehicle sales for May.
TUESDAY
French automaker Renault's board meets to vote on a possible merger with Fiat Chrysler, a proposed $40 billion tie-up that would reshape the global automotive industry.
U.S. Commerce Department releases factory orders for April.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., Gamestop Corp., Lands' End Inc. and Salesforce.com Inc. report quarterly financial results.
WEDNESDAY
Payroll processor ADP releases its employment survey for May.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for May.
The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions.
American Eagle Outfitters, Campbell Soup Co. and Vera Bradley report quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
U.S. Commerce Department releases international trade data for April.
U.S. Labor Department releases first-quarter productivity data.
Home loan financier Freddie Mac reports weekly mortgage rates. Last week they fell for the fifth consecutive week, helping potential purchasers in the spring home buying season. The average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage fell to 3.99% from 4.06%. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans declined to 3.46% from 3.51%.
FRIDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases employment data for May.
U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for April.
The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for April.