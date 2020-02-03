TODAY
North Chasrlestoh-based chemical maker Ingevity Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for January.
U.S. Commerce Department releases construction spending for December.
Google parent Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Greenville-based Delta Apparel, owner of the Salt Life and other lifestyle clothing brands, reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
Greenville-based technology products provider ScanSource Inc. releases quarterly financial reuslts. Management holds a conference call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m.
BP, which operates a large petrochemcal plant on the Cooper River near Huger, releases quarterly financial results.
Cummins Inc., which makes turbochargers in North Charleston, reports quarterly financial results.
Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results.
The Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results.
U.S. Commerce Department releases factory orders for December.
WEDNESDAY
Payroll processor ADP releases its employment survey for January.
U.S. Commerce Department releases international trade data for December.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for January.
General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results.
Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results.
Tobacco giant Philip Morris International reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
Home loan financier Freddie Mac reports weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they continued to fall this week, breaching already historically low levels and offering an incentive to potential homebuyers. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 3.51% from 3.60% and down from 4.46% a year ago. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage declined to 3.0% from 3.04%.
Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Uber Technologies Inc. reports quarterly financial results.
Northwoods Mall owner CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. reports quarterly results.
FRIDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases employment data for January.
U.S. Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for December.
The Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for December.
Boeing Co. supplier Spriit AeroSystems, which is reeling from the 737 Max grounding, reports quarterly financial results.