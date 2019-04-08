TUESDAY
U.S. Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for February.
WEDNESDAY
The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors releases preliminary monthly home sales for March.
Delta Air Lines, the biggest carrier at Charleston International based on passenger traffic, and retailer Bed Bath & Beyond report quarterly financial results.
U.S. Labor Department releases the Consumer Price Index for March.
U.S.Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for February.
U.S. Treasury releases the federal budget for March.
The Federal Reserve releases minutes from March interest-rate meeting, when it left rates unchanged.
THURSDAY
Home loan financier Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they barely budged. The average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 4.08% from 4.06% . The average rate on the benchmark loan stood at 4.40% a year ago. The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped to 3.56% from 3.57% last week. The falling rates have made purchasing or refinancing a home less expensive, and consumers have been rushing to take advantage of the cheaper borrowing costs.
U.S. Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for March.
Rite Aid Corp. reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
Wells Fargo & Co., the largest bank operating in South Carolina based on branches and customer deposits, reports quarterly financial results for the first time since Tim Sloan stepped down as CEO in late March. Also releasing earnings are J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. and the parent company of PNC Bank.