You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The week ahead in business

Harris Teeter sign on East Bay Street (copy)
Buy Now

Harris Teeter's parent company releases earnings on Thursday. providing additional insight into COVID-19 consumer-buying patterns. File/Warren L. Wise/Staff

MONDAY

  • The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home sales index for October. 
  • Zoom Video Communications reports quarterly financial results. 

TUESDAY 

  • Salesforce.com, which reportedly is interested in buying the workplace communication technology company Slack, reports quarterly financial results. 
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases monthly construction spending figures.
  • The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for November. 

WEDNESDAY

  • The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions.
  • Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in November
  • Campbell Soup Co. reports quarterly financial results.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse reports quarterly financial results.

THURSDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases the number of new and recurring claims for unemployment assistance.
  • Home loan financier Freddie Mac reports weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they remained at record lows. The average on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan was unchanged at 2.72%. The rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans stayed at 2.28%.
  • The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for November.
  • Harris Teeter parent Kroger Co. reports quarterly financial results. 
  • TD Bank parent Toronto Dominion Bank reports quarterly financial results. 
  • Dollar General reports quarterly financial results. 
  • Science Applications International Corp., a major defense contractor in the Charleston region, reports quarterly financial results.
  • Signet Jewelers reports quarterly financial results.
  • The Michaels Co. reports quarterly financial results.

FRIDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases monthly unemployment figures for November.
  • Big Lots reports quarterly financial results.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases international trade data for October.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases factory orders for October.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News