The week ahead in business

MONDAY
- The National Association of Realtors releases its pending home sales index for October.
- Zoom Video Communications reports quarterly financial results.
TUESDAY
- Salesforce.com, which reportedly is interested in buying the workplace communication technology company Slack, reports quarterly financial results.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases monthly construction spending figures.
- The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for November.
WEDNESDAY
- The Federal Reserve releases its monthly "Beige Book" of regional economic conditions.
- Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in November
- Campbell Soup Co. reports quarterly financial results.
- Sportsman's Warehouse reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases the number of new and recurring claims for unemployment assistance.
- Home loan financier Freddie Mac reports weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they remained at record lows. The average on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan was unchanged at 2.72%. The rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans stayed at 2.28%.
- The Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for November.
- Harris Teeter parent Kroger Co. reports quarterly financial results.
- TD Bank parent Toronto Dominion Bank reports quarterly financial results.
- Dollar General reports quarterly financial results.
- Science Applications International Corp., a major defense contractor in the Charleston region, reports quarterly financial results.
- Signet Jewelers reports quarterly financial results.
- The Michaels Co. reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases monthly unemployment figures for November.
- Big Lots reports quarterly financial results.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases international trade data for October.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases factory orders for October.