The week ahead in business

TUESDAY
- Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices in 20 major cities for April.
- The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for June.
WEDNESDAY
- The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for May.
- Wall Street closes out the second quarter of stock and bond trading.
- Constellation Brands reports quarterly financial results.
- General Mills reports quarterly financial results.
THURSDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims figures.
- Home loan financer Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they jumped higher. The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 3.02% from 2.93%. The average for the 15-year fixed-rate loan increased to 2.34% from 2.24%.
- The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for June.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases construction spending for May.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance reports quarterly financial results.
FRIDAY
- U.S. Labor Department releases employment data for June.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases international trade data for May.
- U.S. Commerce Department releases factory orders for May.