The week ahead in business

Walgreens reports quarterly results in what is a slow week for corporate earnings. The new quarter starts Thursday. File

TUESDAY

  • Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices in 20 major cities for April.
  • The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for June.

WEDNESDAY

  • The National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for May.
  • Wall Street closes out the second quarter of stock and bond trading. 
  • Constellation Brands reports quarterly financial results. 
  • General Mills reports quarterly financial results. 

THURSDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims figures.
  • Home loan financer Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates. Last week, they jumped higher. The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 3.02%  from 2.93%. The average for the 15-year fixed-rate loan increased to 2.34% from 2.24%.
  • The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for June.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases construction spending for May.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance reports quarterly financial results. 

FRIDAY

  • U.S. Labor Department releases employment data for June.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases international trade data for May.
  • U.S. Commerce Department releases factory orders for May.

