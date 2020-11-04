The US trade gap contracted in September; Food LIon's parent reports online sales jump

US trade deficit falls in September
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The U.S. trade deficit fell in September after hitting a 14-year high the previous month as exports outpaced imports.
The gap between what the U.S. sells and what it buys abroad fell to $63.9 billion in September, a decline of 4.7 percent from August, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. September exports rose 2.6 percent to $176.4 billion, while imports ticked up 0.5 percent to $240.2 billion.
Year to date, the goods and services deficit has jumped $38.5 billion, or 8.6 percent, to $485.6 billion. The total deficit for goods and services for the same period in 2019 was $447.1 billion. Total exports are down 17.4 percent this year, while imports have declined by 12.4 percent as the coronavirus pandemic has sabotaged global trade and disrupted supply chains.
The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China fell about 8 percent in September to $24.3 billion. Exports to China in September of $11.5 billion were the highest since March 2018.
Online sales soar for Food Lion parent
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Soaring online sales amid the global coronavirus pandemic boosted global retailer Ahold Delhaize's earnings in the third quarter, the company said Wednesday.
Net sales at the company which owns the Food Lion, Stop & Shop and Hannaford chains in the United States reached the equivalent of $20.8 billion, up 6.8 percent, or 10.1 percent at constant exchange rates, from the same quarter a year ago.
Net profit in the quarter was down 84.9%, mainly because of provision for a U.S. pension plan withdrawal. Underlying profit from continuing operations rose 8.6 percent.
Net consumer online sales rose 62.6 percent while growth in the United States was even higher, at 114.7 percent.
The company raised its outlook for underlying earnings per share.
Services sector grows for 5th straight month
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, registered its fifth consecutive month of expansion in October.
The Institute for Supply Management reported Wednesday that its index of services activity ticked down to a reading of 56.6 last month, from September's reading of 57.8. Any reading above 50 signifies expansion in services industries such as restaurants, department stores and delivery companies.
The index registered sharp contractions in April and May as shutdowns aimed at containing the virus closed many businesses and put millions of Americans out of work. But starting in June, the index began to rise again and is just below its February level of 57.3.
Ride-hailing, delivery firms win in Calif.
OAKLAND, Calif. — App-based companies like Uber, Lyft and Doordash have dodged a potentially devastating blow to their industry by carving out an exemption from a California law that required them to classify their drivers as employees instead of contractors.
California has one of the strictest laws in the nation for determining when a company must treat its workers as employees with benefits such as minimum wage, overtime and sick days. Uber, Lyft, Doordash, Instacart and others sought to get out of those requirements. After failing in court they succeeded in convincing voters to give them an exemption from most of the law.
Ford recalls Explorers to fix suspension
DETROIT — Ford is recalling more than 375,000 Explorer SUVs in the U.S. and Canada to fix a suspension problem that has caused 13 crashes.
The recall covers SUVs from the 2013-2017 model years built at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 4, 2012 to Jan. 25, 2017. They were sold or registered 22 states and six Canadian provinces.
The automaker said Wednesday that in places where corrosion is common, the rear toe links can fracture, reducing steering control. A toe link provides more weight on the rear tires so they stay firmly on the ground. Six people have been hurt in the crashes, the company said.
Dealers will inspect the suspension and replace parts if necessary. Customers will be notified starting the week of Nov. 30.
Mexico's ailing InterJet resumes flights
MEXICO CITY — Troubled Mexican airline Interjet resumed flights Wednesday and pledged to pay back wages owed its employees, after the carrier suspended flights for three days, citing cash flow and maintenance issues.
Interjet has said it has suffered because of a drop-off in revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company pledged to pay back wages "as soon as possible."
The government consumer protection agency issued an alert Tuesday warning about "the risk of establishing commercial relationships" with the airline, noting "repeated failure to comply" with its responsibilities. The agency said the carrier "for the last several months has faced various problems in operating its business."
The agency said Interjet had been plagued by "the suspension of various international routes, failures to pay employees, the suspension of its license to operate international air service to Canada and tax liens on its bank accounts, assets and brands." The company pledged to bring its tax payments up to date "by the end of the year."
The agency said it had registered 1,542 complaints so far this year on Interjet, mainly regarding flight cancellations. In April, the agency cited Interjet for not having enough planes to meet its obligations.