Rate debate
Lawmakers cut SCE&G's electric rates by 15 percent through the end of the year to remove most of the charges they are paying for two nuclear plants that were never finished. The House and Senate then overrode a veto by Gov. Henry McMaster, who asked to eliminate the full 18 percent surcharge. Amid the political wrangling, SCE&G's parent cut its dividend by 80 percent to conserve cash and "preserve" its financial options.
Supreme decision?
Santee Cooper is asking the Supreme Court to decide its dispute with South Carolina’s electric cooperatives to avoid a drawn-out legal battle. At issue is whether the co-ops, which buy power from the state-owned utility and resell it to 800,000 homes and businesses, should have to pay for Santee Cooper’s part of the failed nuclear project. The co-ops are on the hook for about $3 billion. They say they should only pay for plants that produce electricity.
Questions of cost
The cleanup of a hazardous Moncks Corner tire dump is about to begin, but questions are being raised over whether enough cash is available to complete the project. Berkeley County hired a firm to remove as many as 800,000 tires from Viva Recycling. A $2 million grant will pay for the cleanup, but some officials said they're worried that won't be enough.
Meeting St. move
The long-awaited redevelopment of the former Bi-Lo supermarket at 445 Meeting St. is coming back into play. Greystar, a big real estate firm that’s moving its headquarters near the empty grocery store site, purchased the 2.2.-acre property. The company said it hasn’t determined its plans for the roughly half-block parcel. The previous owner had proposed 400 apartments, a grocery store and a pharmacy.
Going Gray
The company that owns the Charleston region's longest-running TV station is being sold in a deal that extends the consolidation of the broadcasting business. WCSC-TV parent Raycom announced a $3.6 billion tie-up Gray Television. The local CBS affiliate went on the air in 1953 and is the longest continuously operating TV station in South Carolina.