Dropping out?
The Art Institute of Charleston, a for-profit training ground for the creative industries since 2007, announced it’s shutting its doors to new students as it grapples with declining enrollments and online competition.
Dream Center Education Holdings said it has been "evaluating the viability of certain campus-based programs" since last year, leading to the decision "to cease new enrollments" at 30 schools, including the location at East Bay and Market streets.
"This decision is for new students only and we will redirect prospective students to our online offerings or one of our other campuses," it said.
Dream Center Education said it plans to "actively work with our accreditors and regulators to assess the viability of our current offerings" at the schools where enrollments were being halted. It would not say whether it will eventually shut down the Charleston campus.
Rate debate
Customers of South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. moved another step closer to seeing a rate reduction after the utility’s failed nuclear power project.
The S.C. Public Service Commission ordered SCE&G to start dropping rates by 15 percent beginning this summer, but the company is seeking to halt the mandatory revenue reduction by filing a federal lawsuit.
At issue is $37 million the utility receives each month from its electric customers to pay for the failed expansion of the V.C. Summer plant. SCE&G and state-owned Santee Cooper had spent more than $9 billion when they abandoned the project last summer.
The unfinished reactors cost the typical SCE&G residential user $27 a month. Under the proposed rate cut, they would only pay $5.
Trade war warnings
South Carolina's largest automakers warned that a trade war with foreign markets will hurt business in the Palmetto State, leading to job cuts and fewer vehicles being built.
Also, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said South Carolina would be the third-hardest-hit state from tariffs on U.S.-made goods bound for China, Mexico, Canada and the European Union. Those tariffs would be in retaliation for steep duties on foreign goods that President Donald Trump approved earlier and took effect Friday.
Automobiles exported to China make up more than two-thirds of the $3 billion worth of South Carolina-produced goods subject to foreign tariffs. Volvo, which has not yet started production, and BMW, the state's largest automaker, are bracing for fewer exports and resulting layoffs if a trade war erupts.
Heading inland
A Charleston company that maintains shipping containers and the trailers that truckers need to haul them is expanding to the new inland port in Dillon, the latest investment driven by the cargo hub along Interstate 95.
Container Maintenance Corp. plans to spend $11.5 million and hire 54 workers at a new site that will feed off the State Ports Authority property. The company will fix containers and chassis. It also will repair and maintain other equipment used at the inland port, which opened in April.
The business plans to begin operations in Dillon by October. It offers similar services at the Port of Charleston and the SPA's other inland port in Greer.
Up in the air
Southwest Airlines is bringing back daily nonstop service between Charleston International and its Texas home base early next year.
The carrier will begin offering flights between the Lowcountry and Dallas Love Field starting Jan. 7.
The announcement came as the airport reported that more carriers offering nonstop service to more destinations sent its passenger levels soaring in May. About 435,100 travelers flew in and out of Charleston International during the 31-day period, the most this year. That's up almost 14 percent from May 2017.