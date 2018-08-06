Merger vote
SCANA Corp. narrowly won approval from shareholders to be sold to Dominion Energy, which swooped in to buy the company amid its nuclear fiasco.
SCANA, the owner of SCE&G, won the blessing of investors who control 72 percent of its shares..
Dominion offered to buy SCANA in an all-stock deal. The sale still needs the approval from the Public Service Commission.
Investors also voted against golden parachute packages valued at of $38.5 million for 11 current and former executives. But the nonbinding vote won't affect the outcome; the severance is contractually guaranteed.
Tour guide ruling
Charleston’s tour-guide licensing law was struck down as unconstitutional by U.S. District Judge David Norton.
The city requires paid tour guides to pass a test based on a nearly 500-page manual to get a license.
Norton found the law "imposes real burdens on those hoping to be tour guides in Charleston. He said the court “has no choice but to strike the licensing law down as unconstitutional under the First Amendment.”
Busy airport
The number of people flying in and out of Charleston International climbed to a new record during the first six months of the year.
In June, 446,314 ticket holders traveled through the airport, up nearly 20 percent over the same month last year. That pushed the number of passengers for the first half of the year to more than 2.1 million, up 10.4 percent. The airport is on track to pass 4 million passengers by the end of the year, breaking last year’s record of 3.98 million.
Breaking new ground
Construction started on a replacement for the former landmark Sergeant Jasper apartment building on Broad Street near Colonial Lake.
The 12-story, 219-unit multifamily housing and commercial complex by the Beach Co, called the Jasper, is expected to be finished in 2020. It’s one of the biggest buildings ever approved by Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review.
The demolition of the apartment building represented a loss of relatively affordable housing on the peninsula. Its replacement set off several years of debate and litigation.
Horse feud
The ongoing feud between Charleston’s carriage companies and animal-welfare groups ratcheted up a notch.
Three of the companies demanded that Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates take down its “Just Say Neigh” billboard on I-26. The billboard equates pulling 17 passengers in 95-degree heat with animal abuse.
The move came just days after attorneys for Carriage Horse Advocates demanded that Charleston Carriage Works either back up its claim that the animal-welfare groups had defamed them or drop a lawsuit filed this summer. The Charleston Animal Society is also being sued.
BMW in China
BMW raised prices on Spartanburg County-built vehicles sold in China to help offset some of the impact tariffs are having on the automaker's costs of doing business in that country
The price hike of between 4 percent and 7 percent on BMW's X5 and X6 SUVs — both made in the Upstate — countered part of a 40 percent tariff China is imposing on U.S.-made cars. The tariff — which China boosted from 15 percent to 40 percent — is retaliation for earlier border taxes President Donald Trump approved on Chinese-made goods sent to the U.S.
The tariff-related price increases follow BMW's announcement this month that it will increase annual production capacity at its two China plants to 520,000 vehicles by 2019. That would surpass Spartanburg County's capacity of 450,000 vehicles, making China the world's largest producer of BMWs.