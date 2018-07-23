Coming soon
The wait is almost over for West Ashley residents looking to shop at their own Whole Foods Market. The grocer, a linchpin to the planned revitalization of that area of the city, said it will open Aug. 29 at 1125 Savannah Highway. The store has been in the works for three years.
Soaring demand
Boeing Co. said the global market for its locally made 787 and other planes continues to grow, with emerging markets in Asia and elsewhere helping to boost projected demand to 42,730 jets worth $6.3 trillion over the next 20 years.
Power play
Gov. Henry McMaster, an outspoken advocate for the sale of Santee Cooper, is making sure he has a seat at the table when the Legislature debates the idea. McMaster appointed himself to a committee that will explore the idea of unloading the state-owned utility.
Cutting branches
Wells Fargo's plan to prune its branch network includes the closing of one of its downtown Charleston locations, reflecting the growing use of mobile banking technology. The office at 177 Meeting St. will close Oct. 10, leaving the bank with one peninsula office, on lower Broad Street. Wells Fargo also is shuttering its East Montague Avenue branch in North Charleston on Oct. 10.
Falling rate
South Carolina's unemployment rate continued its gradual drop, falling to 3.8 percent in June from 4 percent in May. Officials said the leisure and hospitality sector added 4,900 jobs since May, as the state's busy summer tourist season continues.