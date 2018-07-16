Still No. 1
Charleston is the No. 1 U.S. city for the sixth year in a row, as judged by Travel + Leisure readers. It also made the publication's list of the top 15 cities in the world, coming in at No. 10.
"This is a city not content to rest on its laurels as one of the most beautiful and well-preserved historic urban environments in the country," editor Nathan Lump said. "Thanks to a creative local population intent on creating world-class experiences, there is always something new and exciting going on here, from a vibrant cultural scene to innovative food and drink to fresh takes on style and design."
While Charleston remains a top destination for visitors, residents worry that the growing number of hotels and amenities aimed at tourists threaten their quality of life.
Uber lawyer
A Charleston native and former top official in the Justice Department is taking a high-profile job in the private sector. Scott Schools, a former associate deputy attorney general, is joining the ride-hailing service Uber Technologies, which has been dogged by a series of legal and ethical scandals.
"The opportunity at Uber was so exciting to me and was something new and incredibly challenging," Schools told The Wall Street Journal.
Schools was a close adviser to deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein before stepping down earlier this month.
Delivering the goods
A global transportation company that handles incoming parts and finished goods for other businesses is expanding to the Lowcountry to support the Mercedes-Benz Van plant.
Kuehne + Nagel said it plans to create 180 jobs over the next three years in North Charleston.
The firm is setting up shop on the expanding Mercedes-Benz campus in Palmetto Commerce Park. Its services will include taking deliveries, managing inventory and transporting parts to the Sprinter plant assembly line.
The home front
Charleston-area home sales remained healthy in June, but they slipped from last year's record-setting pace as prices rose and inventory remained tight.
Residential transactions fell 3.8 percent last month to 1,927 closings from a year earlier, the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors said. The median price rose by 3.8 percent to $270,000. Halfway through the year, sales are up slightly.