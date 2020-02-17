THE NON-LIVER CROWD

Here are the spots in the Lowcountry where you can find hash sans liver. An asterisk indicates a standout hash.
A & M Brown’s BBQ
439 U.S. Hwy. 52, Moncks Corner
843-761-5440
11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
A & M Brown’s red hash has a sweet tomato quality that’s instantly reminiscent of spaghetti sauce. The pasta analogy is perhaps appropriate since owner Abbie Brown flashes on macaroni-and-cheese whenever anyone asks for hash-and-rice, which she maintains is an inverted expression: “It’s kind of like saying cheese-and-macaroni: You’re putting hash over the rice, you’re not putting the rice over the hash.” No matter how it’s constructed, liver never enters the assemblage: “Liver is on the other side of Santee,” Brown says. “Some call for that, but it goes bad quickly; if you don’t have people buying it constantly, you’re just shooting yourself in the foot.”
Bessinger’s BBQ
1602 Savannah Hwy., Charleston
843-556-1354
11 a.m.-9 a.m. daily
The heavily ground hash at Bessinger’s looks red, but tastes yellow, with the tang of sweet mustard indicating the restaurant’s regional allegiance. While not every South Carolina hash maker conforms to owner Michael Bessinger’s hash geography, he maintains that Upstate hash is characterized by onions; Pee Dee hash is heavy on tomatoes and hash in the Midlands and Lowcounty, where his family long ago established the reigning barbecue style, is flavored with vinegar and mustard. “We’re Germans,” he says. “We put mustard on everything.” Bessinger’s makes about 100 gallons of hash a week; Michael Bessinger likes to eat his over grits.
Cooper’s Country Store
6945 U.S. Hwy. 521, Salters
843-387-5772
7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Saturday
In texture and taste, the Boston butt hash at Cooper’s isn’t too far removed from pork barbecue. “It’s almost like barbecue, but barbecue don’t have all that onion,” says Leverne Darby, who’s charged with making Cooper’s hash five times a year. Putting the hash in the freezer doesn’t cool its unabashed spice, contributed by black pepper, crushed red pepper and a hit of Texas Pete hot sauce. Customers “think it’s OK; they think it’s OK,” Darby says modestly. “I love it.”
Darrow’s Wood-Cooked BBQ
1457 Main St., Bonneau
843-825-3471
4 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Beef is a standard hash addition in the Upstate, but Darrow’s general manager Sherry Roberts says she’s found hash is an equally good outlet for poultry. “It’s one way to use up some old fried chicken and smoked chicken,” says Roberts, who first learned of hash on her last job. When Darrow’s opened, she was assigned to come up with a house hash recipe: Her online research yielded a combination of Boston butts, ketchup, vinegar and sugar that a customer recently insisted upon serving at her son’s funeral.
Dukes Barbecue
331 Folly Road, Charleston
843-789-4801
11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday
A hash rundown is no place for a history of the Dukes name and various barbecue restaurants which bear it, but know the locations on James Island and in Walterboro share an owner and the same soupy, smoke-tinged hash. “Back in the day, they used to put all parts of the pig and whatnot in it,” owner Brian O’Quinn says. Now the hash is made exclusively from pork shoulder and potatoes, sweetened by ketchup and onions. O’Quinn says hash is the most labor-intensive item on the Dukes menu, but “we’re a barbecue restaurant, and hash is part of a barbecue restaurant.”
Dukes BBQ
4428 Spruill Ave., No. B, North Charleston
843-554-1110
3 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday
The legend of the tomato sweet hash served at this beloved North Charleston canteen stretches all the way to Orangeburg, where Harry Ott makes it at his Chestnut Street restaurant. “I’ll be honest with you,” says Steve Beane, who manages the storefront on Spruill Avenue. “Rice you can get from anywhere, but hash? There’s only one person you can get that from, and that’s Mr. Harry.” According to Beane, Floridians cart it home by the gallon.
Dukes BBQ
118 N. Railroad Ave., Ridgeville
843-871-6507
11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday
“A lot of people say it’s the best hash, so that’s nice, I guess,” says Olivia McElhinny, manager of Dukes in Ridgeville, where the hash is made according to her father’s recipe. Uncannily smooth, the hash at Dukes leans hard on potatoes and onions, which along with the tomato-based sauce give the dish a cold weather stew-like demeanor.
Hog Heaven
7147 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island
843-237-7444
11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
“Do you want it like I make it?” a Hog Heaven cashier asked in response to an order of hash-and-rice (with apologies to Abbie Brown at A & M Brown’s.) The cashier’s practiced method involves alternating layers of smoke-and-vinegar-inflected hash with rice, taking full advantage of the spectrum of sauces that invigorate the gravy. “I wouldn’t say it’s my best-seller, but I sell a pretty good bit, you know,” owner Gregg Eaddy says.
JK’s House of Ribs
151 Durant St., Manning
803-435-8008
11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday
James Kimball dispensed with offal seven years ago when he developed a hash recipe for his new barbecue restaurant. But he upholds the tradition of keeping hash secrets: “Oh man, if I told you, I’d have to kill you,” he says when asked about his methods. Kimball allows that he uses Boston butts for his sweet, spreadable hash, and leaves it up to customers to add spice if it strikes them as overly mild. “Before I opened up, I did it the old way: Took the head and ground it up,” he says. “But when you talk about putting the head in, a lot of people don’t want to eat it. Even liver, you got more people who don’t like it than like it.”
Joe Bessinger’s Barbeque
1114 College Park Road, Summerville
843-875-6313
11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
There is no such thing as vegetarian hash, but the hash at Joe D. Bessinger’s late-in-life restaurant gives eaters an inkling of how a meatless hash might taste: Thickened by potatoes and sweetened by onions, this hash’s pedigree is expressed in mustard sauce.
Kenny’s BBQ
308 N. Main St., Hemingway
843-558-3629
11 a.m.-2 p.m Wednesday; 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday
“It’s funny,” Kenny’s BBQ owner Neil Tanner says. Liver hash partisans will “drive 30-40 miles to find the place (that serves it), but I wasn’t getting anywhere with it.” The sweet meat concoction on his buffet is the result of rendering pulled pork; putting it through a grinder and adding more sauce, but he’s consigned to customers passing it by: “We have so many other items. Today we had chicken-and-sausage perloo and 10 other vegetables; we have fried catfish and fried chicken and pork chops. So what I’m saying is hash is really not a big thing for us.”
Moree’s Bar-B-Que *
677 Morrisville Ave., Andrews
843-221-5643
4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
By far the finest of the hashes that shun liver, Moree’s peppery hash is a soul-satisfying triumph of seasoning. In fact, Donald Moree says, “A little piece of liver would ruin the whole pot.” Moree follows the recipe which his parents worked out when they opened the restaurant in 1964; he thus far hasn’t disclosed its details to any of the many people who’ve asked, relatives included. “The family knows some of it, but they don’t know it all,” he says.
Music Man’s BBQ
112 E. Railroad Ave., Moncks Corner
843-899-7675
11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday
Perhaps the very sweetest of the commercially available hashes in Eastern South Carolina, Music Man’s Boston butt treatment tastes very much like what a home cook might assemble in a Crock-Pot. That’s a plus for many of Music Man’s customers; owner Esther Cribb says she has to make another batch every few days: “People love it because it’s got kind of a sweet taste to it,” she reports.
Robert’s Bar B Que
5120 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
843-552-1305
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday
It’s generally not the hash that most people remember from Robert’s Drive-In on Rivers Avenue, described by The News and Courier in 1980 in a story about the demise of carhops as “the lone holdout, hiding like an outlaw under a canopy of gas station signs … a living tribute to easy summers.” Now operated as a walk-in restaurant on Ashley Phosphate Road, Robert’s still serves its acclaimed burgers and onion rings. But its hash, a pulverized meat gravy that’s more sugar than swine, also has a fixed spot on the menu board.
Sweatman’s BBQ
1427 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill
803-496-1227
11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday
“You trying to make someone jealous?” a Sweatman’s employee asked when I posed a just-purchased serving of hash on the porch for a beauty shot. It wasn’t my intention, but I can’t help if someone on the receiving end of that image started lamenting the distance to Holly Hill. Befitting Sweatman’s status as one of the state’s great barbecue houses, the hash – mild and soft as canned pumpkin – is exemplary. Owner Mark Behr has tried to lift hash out of the leftovers category by grinding up fresh ham and Boston butts, and not putting any filler between them.