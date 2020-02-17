THE LIVER CONTINGENT

Here are the spots in the Lowcountry where you can find liver hash. An asterisk indicates a standout hash.
Cain’s Bar-B-Que
1502 Pamplico Hwy., Florence
843-662-8991
11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday
There’s no doubt that the correct utensil for Cain’s hash is a spoon: This celebrated wettish hash saturates the rice around it with the full-bodied flavor of liver. According to Cain’s owner Martha Ard, whose father developed the recipe after her parents opened the restaurant in the early 1950s, there’s ham in the hash too. “I love hash, I guess probably being because I grew up on it, but I do like our hash,” she says. “I’d scale ours like at least a nine or a 10: You know you got to brag on your own product.”
D & H Bar-B-Que
412 S. Mill St., Manning
803-433-2189
11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday
D & H’s orange-hued hash has more body than most hashes, a testament to it not being too finely ground nor disrupted by non-liver filler. Johnnie Pendergrass, who says he learned to make hash from “the boss man’s son,” puts pork shoulder and ketchup in the pot, but liver and salt are clearly the leaders of this hash parade.
Home Team BBQ
Locations in downtown Charleston, Sullivan’s Island and West Ashley
843-225-RIBS
11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
Best described as meaty, Home Team’s hash is the only hash on this list regularly served outside of South Carolina. It’s on the menu at the chain’s location in Aspen, Colo., where, owner Aaron Siegel says, “people aren’t quite familiar, but they’re confused by collard greens too.” Home Team’s nonchalantly elegant liver hash, which incorporates both tomato- and mustard-based barbecue sauces, has won over a fair number of them: “Hash is definitely not an afterthought for us,” Siegel says.
McCabe’s Bar-B-Que *
480 N. Brooks St., Manning
803-435-2833
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
At McCabe’s, the hock that goes into the steam kettle comes from the back end of the pig, so as Arnie McCabe says, they’re basically making hash with bacon. That may explain why it’s one of the state’s superlative hashes, exhibiting a spectrum of flavors that far exceeds what “sauce and tender loving care” alone can produce. Liver plays just a small part in the mix: “If you like liver, good for you,” McCabe says. “I’m not going to go to a fine restaurant and order liver and onions. I’d rather have a steak.”
Melvin’s BBQ *
Locations in Mount Pleasant and James Island
843-881-0549
10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
The handsome hash at Melvin’s, ringed with pepper and smoke, is both very old and very new. When owner David Bessinger was still affiliated with Bessinger’s BBQ, there wasn’t a speck of liver in his hash. But eight years ago, he says, “I felt like I wanted to go back to how they would have done it in the 1800s, when things were tough and people were hungry.” While he concedes his restaurants aren’t set up for cast-iron cooking, “I use the pork liver; I use the kidneys; I use the hog jowls and obviously I use the hams … I don’t use anything like intestines, but I’ve experimented.”
Radd Dew’s Bar-B-Que Pit
851 Horry Road, Aynor
843-369-3453
4 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday
There’s liver in Radd Dew’s much-admired hash, but you have to taste hard for it. “I have had hash where it’s very, very prominently liver, but ours is not very strong,” says owner-manager Lindsay Tompkins. The shadow of offal is just enough to put eaters in mind of a hunting camp chili, although Radd Dew patrons likely couldn’t picture it existing anywhere other than the restaurant’s buffet, where it’s been a fixture since 1965. “If we took it off, it would definitely be missed,” Tompkins says.
Roger’s Bar-B-Que House *
2004 Second Loop Road, Florence
843-667-9291
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday
The late Shirley Mae Robinson was responsible for the hash recipe at Roger’s, which Rob Goff purchased along with the business in 2003. Roger’s resounding hash is slightly thicker and spicier than other hashes served in the Florence area: Bold flecks of red pepper are visible in the ground liver, just the way Robinson intended it. Goff says hash is one Roger’s defining flavors, and a longstanding customer favorite. “We go through a lot of it,” he says. “We sure do.”
Schoolhouse BBQ *
2252 U.S. Hwy. 52, Scranton
843-389-2020
11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday
Pimento cheese is sometimes called the pate of the South, which does a disservice to the excellent hash at Schoolhouse: This intensely iron-rich spread is far more deserving of the title. Keisha Epps, who’s been making the hash for the last seven years, claims she won’t eat liver unless it’s fried, but you can’t taste her reservations over rice. Seasoned primarily with salt, black pepper and brown sugar, the hash has scores of loyal fans: “I don’t eat it, but we sell a lot of it,” says Michelle Cook, Epps’ co-worker and fellow liver skeptic.
Shuler’s Bar-B-Que
419 S.C. Hwy. 38, Latta
843-752-4700
11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
When Shuler’s in 2014 appeared on a CNBC reality show devoted to turning around struggling businesses, the star consultant suggested the restaurant mass-produce its biscuits and fly a massive American flag over its parking lot. Fortunately, he didn’t mess with the hash, a satiny liver extravaganza that runs longer on salt than pepper. It wouldn’t be entirely out of line to spread Shuler’s strong hash on a biscuit made in bulk.
Slaughterhouse by Nigel’s *
9616 U.S. Hwy. 78, Suite 13, Ladson
843-789-3090
11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Until his partner Harry Jones, a native of Hopkins, S.C., mentioned hash-and-rice, restaurateur Nigel Drayton had never heard of the dish. So before the two opened their new Ladson restaurant, Jones and his father collected a few hashes for Drayton to sample. “He didn’t even taste a bunch of it,” Jones marvels. “He took a few spoonfuls, and lo and behold, the next day made a big pot of what his interpretation was. We sold out of it in a day and half.” Slaughterhouse’s hash is notably heavy for its size, both in meatiness and flavor: The seasoning isn’t forced to make up for low-quality pork.
Sugar Hill Bar-B-Q *
3006 Oak Grove Church Road, Manning
803-473-1227
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday
When the late James Moses Conyers first started selling barbecue, he cooked it in the ground, a practice that his children can’t square with latter-day state law. “DHEC would kill us,” his daughter-in-law Cynthia Conyers says. The agency also has strict rules about holding temperatures, so Sugar Hill serves its hash out of the refrigerator. But it’s hot in Clarendon County: “We have people leave messages, ‘Can we get three gallons?’ ‘Can we get six gallons?’” According to Conyers, some customers will make their own barbecue for a family gathering, but still buy the hash from Sugar Hill.
Swig & Swine
Locations in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant and Summerville
843-225-3805
11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
Swig & Swine’s pureed hash is satiny and rich, likely because Anthony DiBernardo uses pork stock to smooth over any hitches in the meeting of leftover Boston butts, liver, onions and rice. Hash devotees who show up for the pepper might be inclined to write off its seasoning as overly subtle, but they ought to stick around for the mustard tones, which distinguish this version of the dish.
Woodstone BBQ & Seafood Restaurant
1247 S. Irby St., Florence
843-629-1290
11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday
“We just get a bunch of stuff and throw it in there,” owner Jesse Mills says of Woodstone’s wettish mix of coarse-ground liver and vinegar, which gets its faintly bitter streak from sage. But it's pepper that is most prominent: Mills doubles up on the spice, adding both black pepper and lemon pepper to the popular hash. Vigilant eaters might also taste pride: “At our restaurant, we believe in what we do,” Mills says.