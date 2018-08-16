Podcasts have become a hugely popular form of entertainment in the past decade, and they cover a wide array of subjects from sports to politics to movies and everything in between. This week in Head2Head trivia, we’ve focused on some of the most popular podcasts to challenge you. Since last week’s contest ended in a tie, both contestants, Kevin Woods, who works for a construction company, and Eric Schrader, who is a biochemist, are back to determine who will be our new trivia champion.
Questions
1. Who is the host of This American Life?
2. Which early comedy podcast, circa 2006, was hosted by a well-known British comedian and was once the most popular podcast in the world?
3. Which podcast is set in a small fictional town, combining elements of sci-fi, fantasy and horror, and in recent years has spawned two books?
4. Which true crime podcast featured Adnan Syed, whose questionable conviction for killing his girlfriend was the riveting subject of the first season?
5. In “The Dead Author’s Podcast,” the host portrays which early sci-fi author whose time machine brings deceased authors in for interviews?
6. What '80s-era MTV host was an early adopter of the podcast medium?
7. Which stand-up comedian’s podcast and co-star of “Glow” features interviews with famous people in his garage, including one with Louis C.K. that Slate magazine rated as the top podcast episode of all time?
8. One of the most popular podcasts in the world is hosted by which comedian, actor, sports commentator and television host?
9. "SYSK," an award-winning podcast that educates its listeners on a wide variety of topics, stands for what?
10. Which major newspaper produces the podcast “The Daily?”
Kevin's answers
1. Podcasts aren’t my thing so here goes.
2. Monty Python.
3. I don’t know.
4. I’ve heard of it.
5. Jules Verne.
6. Adam Curry?
7. Marc Maron.
8. Joe Rogan.
9. I don’t know.
10. The New York Times.
Eric’s answers
1. Ira Glass.
2. Something with Ricky Gervais.
3. I don’t know.
4. "Serial."
5. H.G. Wells?
6. Kurt Loder.
7. Marc Maron.
8. Joe Rogan.
9. Stuff You Should Know.
10. New York Times.
Conclusion
Eric emerges as our new Head2Head trivia champion and will be back next week to defend his title against a new opponent.
Correct answers
1. Ira Glass.
2. "The Ricky Gervais Show."
3. "Welcome to Night Vale."
4. "Serial."
5. H.G. Wells.
6. Adam Curry.
7. Marc Maron.
8. Joe Rogan.
9. Stuff You Should Know.
10. The New York Times.