The Doyle House: History hiding in plain sight

Hiding in plain sight in the downtown Historic District of Georgetown is a house that overflows with local, national and world history.
Built in 1775, the house and the two – just two – families that have owned the Mary Man house at 528 Front St. have all kinds of connections going for them.
Let’s see:
Built by a single woman (well, on her orders. Don’t think she actually cut the cypress and heart of pine boards) who also ran the family plantation, it has connections to a signer of the Declaration of Independence, Vice President Aaron Burr, his daughter Theodosia Burr Alston, South Carolina Governor Joseph Alston, Newport, Rhode Island, Francis Marion’s men, naval heroes and the Far East, lumber and mercantile businessmen, newspaper owners, and several lieutenant governors and a state supreme court justice. And don’t forget the snow people and the penguins.
Whew!
Early years
Mary Man (born in 1748) was the younger daughter of Dr. John Man and his wife, Susannah LaRoche Man. By 1755, Dr. Man had died. His widow with her two young girls bought land on the Black River that she named Mansfield in her husband’s memory. She acquired other lands, including property on Peter’s Creek and inherited Willowbank just outside the then-limits of Georgetown.
Older sister Susannah married James Cassels in 1769. Within a year, she had a son and died. At first their son John was left with his grandmother. Cassels remained loyal to the British Crown. His lands were confiscated after hostilities were over and he fled to England, taking his son with him.
Before the Revolutionary War began, Mary Man bought three lots in Georgetown in 1772 from Thomas Lynch. He was a delegate to the Continental Congress. Later, when he became ill while serving in Philadelphia, his son Thomas Lynch Jr. was named as an additional South Carolina delegate. The son signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The father Thomas Lynch was too sick to attend Congress, but the delegates left space on the document for his signature, out of respect.
Mary Man and her mother Susannah LaRoche Man continued living at Mansfield while the daughter’s house was being built on what was then called Bay Street. Later, the name was changed to Front Street and the house was completed by 1775. A blue marker by the front door is inscribed with that date.
Once the house was complete, mother and daughter lived there, but would travel the five or six miles to Mansfield practically every day to make sure the plantation was operating as they wanted.
Jim Doyle and his sisters currently own the house – sometimes called “the Mansion on the Bay.”
He said the house was deliberately built to be a copy of the magnificent Miles Brewton House in Charleston, though on a smaller scale.
Also, Doyle pointed out, Brewton’s home in Charleston is made of brick and her home on Front Street is made from timbers cut from Mansfield Plantation.
Mary Man married Archibald Taylor in 1785, when she was 37. He had served during the Revolutionary War with Francis Marion, the Swamp Fox. She had two children. John Man Taylor, who inherited the property upon his mother’s death in 1801. He was just 15. He graduated from Harvard in 1803 and earned a Master’s degree in 1806. He came back to South Carolina and lived and worked at Mansfield overseeing that plantation and 125 slaves. Over time he acquired other properties on the Black, Pee Dee and Sampit rivers in Georgetown. When he died in 1823 at the age of 37, he left Mansfield to his sister Anna Maria Taylor.
She had married Josias Allston Jr. He died in 1808, with no children of that marriage.
In 1816, she married the Reverend Maurice Harvey Lance. He was rector of Prince George, Winyah. He also owned Mauricena on the Sampit River.
First honeymooners at Niagara Falls
When her mother Mary Man built the “Mansion on the Bay” in 1775, one of the features of the house was a ballroom on the second floor.
The one-L and two-L Alstons and Allstons owned many rice plantations in Georgetown District. Joseph Alston lived at The Oaks – now a part of Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet.
In 1801 he married Theodosia Burr, daughter of Vice President Aaron Burr.
Theodosia was likely among the most well-educated women of her day. She often served as hostess for Aaron Burr for gatherings at their home in New York.
After their marriage, Joseph and Theodosia Alston honeymooned at Niagara Falls in New York. They are the first recorded couple to do so.
Kevin Jayroe, a Realtor who has the Man Hazard Doyle house listed for sale, said Theodosia was “the It Girl” of the early 1800s. Jayroe also said she was to society in her time like Beyonce is today.
Joseph and Theodosia Burr Alston had one son, born in 1802.
The year 1812 was highly significant for the Alstons.
Their son died that year. Aaron Burr had returned to the United States from his self-imposed exile. Burr killed Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton in a duel while he was still Vice President. Later, there were allegations that Burr may be involved in a plot to form a new nation. He was arrested for treason in 1807. He was acquitted of the charges in a court case and decided to leave the country. He stayed in Europe for four years.
Joseph Alston was elected Governor of South Carolina in 1812, and hostilities and confrontations between Britain and the United States broke out into the War of 1812.
Since he was governor and in charge of the South Carolina militia, Joseph Alston couldn’t leave the state.
With grief over the death of their son, and her own frail health, Theodosia wanted to go to New York to see her father.
Alston agreed that she should go, and she went to Georgetown to await passage on the schooner Patriot.
On December 31, 1812, the night before Theodosia’s departure, Anna Maria Taylor held a party in her honor in the second-floor ballroom of the house at 528 Front Street.
The next day or so, Theodosia boarded the Patriot from a nearby wharf in the harbor at Georgetown, and the ship and its crew and passengers were never heard from again.
Hazard family
Many years later, in 1870, Benjamin Ingell Hazard bought the “Mansion on the Bay” from the Man-Taylor family. B.I. Hazard is a direct descendant of Thomas Hazard, who signed the Newport Compact in Rhode Island in 1639. Other Hazard family members have served as lieutenant governor of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations and another family member was a supreme court justice for Rhode Island.
There was a strong connection to the family through the War of 1812.
Among a limited number of successful American engagements during that war was Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry’s victory in the Battle of Lake Erie. That engagement occurred on September 10, 1813. Perry was tasked with building an American fleet on the Great Lakes, which he did.
Famously, Captain James Lawrence of the frigate USS Chesapeake in his dying words said to his men, “Don’t Give Up The Ship.”
Purser Samuel Hambleton suggested to Perry that a signal flag or battle flag that Perry wanted should have those words on it. Perry agreed, and Hambleton had some local women sew the signal flag.
After the American victory over the British in the Battle of Lake Erie, Perry’s use of the signal flag became an icon for the United States Navy.
Jim Doyle has a replica of the banner in the house. It’s draped on the bannister of the staircase to the second floor. On the wall is a painting showing Commodore Perry being transferred from his ship Lawrence to the Niagara.
Oliver Hazard Perry’s younger brother Matthew Calbraith Perry was also a commodore in the U.S. Navy.
Both men were active in the Navy before and after the War of 1812.
Matthew Perry helped develop the curriculum for the United States Naval Academy, advocated the use of steam engines for the Navy, and led a U.S. Navy expedition to Japan from 1852 to 1854.
The two-year voyage resulted in agreements with Japan to allow U.S. vessels to come to two ports.
These brothers are “collateral ancestors” of the modern Doyle family through marriage.
Hazard-Doyle family
Benjamin Ingell Hazard came to Georgetown from Newport, Rhode Island in 1848. He was 17 and was first engaged in mercantile business. During the Civil War he managed a saltworks at Murrells Inlet and after the war was engaged in several businesses.
Hazard bought the house in 1876 from Esther Jane Read for $2,800. She was a granddaughter of Mary Man Taylor. In 1911, Jonathan Hazard bought his siblings’ shares of the house, becoming sole owner.
Walter Hazard, brother of Jonathan Hazard, started the Georgetown Enquirer newspaper in 1880 and was editor for a number of years.
Laura Patricia “Pat” Davis Doyle was Jim Doyle’s mother. Her dad, Brig. Gen. Luther Cecil Davis, became publisher of the Georgetown Times in 1925.
Patrick James Doyle was city attorney for Georgetown and also had a private law practice. Both James and Pat Doyle were quite active in the community.
The couple had three children, Laura Colbert Doyle (Gary) Gates, Patrick James Doyle, Jr. (Jim) and Frances Irene Doyle (Scott Spangenberg) of Amherst, NH.
The home is currently listed for sale.
Jim Doyle said that the furnishings of the house could also be purchased.
For several recent Christmases, Jim Doyle has used inflatable critters to spread Christmas cheer to the community.
In 2017, the snow people spread out over the front lawn and the first- and second-floor porches. In 2020 the blow-up menagerie included penguins, ducks, dinosaurs and assorted other critters.
The Man-Taylor family owned the home from 1775 to 1876, or 101 years. Now, the Hazard-Doyle family has owned 528 Front Street for 145 years.