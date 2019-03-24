The Post and Courier asked S.C. county Democratic Party chairs each to name four candidates who are getting their attention in the 2020 White House run.
Some provided more than four names, while others gave fewer. A number of county chairs declined to offer any choices.
Listings from 30 county party chairs do not represent endorsements.
Names are listed in the order they were given to reporters. Counties are presented alphabetically by region.
PEE DEE/GRAND STRAND
Chesterfield - Sarah Lisenby
Cory Booker
Marianne Williamson
Bernie Sanders
Joe Biden
Clarendon - Patricia Pringle
Cory Booker
Kamala Harris
Kirsten Gillibrand
Julian Castro
Darlington - Gerald Malloy
Declined to list preferences
Dillon - Sonny McRae
Joe Biden
Bernie Sanders
Kamala Harris
Cory Booker
Florence - Lashonda Jackson
Kamala Harris
Marianne Williamson
Cory Booker
No preference
Georgetown - Debbie Smith
Kamala Harris
Elizabeth Warren
Julian Castro
Cory Booker
Horry - Don Kohn
Declined to list preferences
Lee - Ennis Bryant
Kamala Harris
Bernie Sanders
Cory Booker
Elizabeth Warren
Marion County - Vacant
No chair available
Marlboro - Kireem Liles
Cory Booker
Bernie Sanders
Julian Castro
No preference
Sumter - Barbara Bowman
Kamala Harris
Cory Booker
Joe Biden
No preference
Williamsburg - Jeanie Brown-Burrows
Declined to list preferences
LOWCOUNTRY
Allendale - Willa Jennings
Declined to list preferences
Bamberg - Evert Comer
Joe Biden
Cory Booker
Barnwell - Lonnie Hosey
Declined to list preferences
Beaufort - Mayra Rivera-Vasquez
Declined to list preferences
Berkeley - Melissa Watson
Kamala Harris
Cory Booker
Joe Biden
Elizabeth Warren
Charleston - Vacant
No chair available (Brady Quirk-Garvan resigned to endorse Cory Booker.)
Colleton - Deborah Rodriquez
Kamala Harris
Cory Booker
Amy Klobuchar
Pete Buttigieg
Dorchester - Sean Wilson
Kamala Harris
Cory Booker
Bernie Sanders
Elizabeth Warren
Hampton - Shedron Williams
Declined to list preferences
Jasper - Earl Bostik
Did not respond to messages
MIDLANDS
Aiken - Harold Crawford Jr.
Declined to list preferences
Calhoun - Vacant
No chair available
Edgefield - Debra Barley
Joe Biden
Bernie Sanders
Fairfield - Matt Swanson
Cory Booker
Kamala Harris
Greenwood - Charles Lewis
Cory Booker
Bernie Sanders
Kamala Harris
Elizabeth Warren
Kershaw - Phyllis Lloyd-Harris
Declined to list preferences
Lexington - Joe Madge
Declined to list preferences
Newberry - Walt McLeod
Joe Biden
Amy Klobuchar
Kamala Harris
Orangeburg - Kenneth Glover
Cory Booker
Joe Biden
Kamala Harris
Amy Klobuchar
Bernie Sanders
Richland - Matt Kisner
Pete Buttigieg
Cory Booker
Kamala Harris
Elizabeth Warren
Joe Biden
Saluda - Sharon Holloway
Declined to list preferences
UPSTATE
Abbeville - Rev. Arlene D. McLeod
Cory Booker
Kamala Harris
No other preference
Anderson - Michael Kay
Cory Booker
Elizabeth Warren
Kamala Harris
Joe Biden
Cherokee - Charles Montgomery
Joe Biden
Bernie Sanders
Kamala Harris
Beto O'Rourke
Chester - Anne Puccio
Kamala Harris
Cory Booker
Joe Biden
Bernie Sanders
Greenville - Kate Franch
Kirsten Gillibrand
Amy Klobuchar
Elizabeth Warren
Cory Booker, Kamala Harris
Lancaster - Keith Grey
Cory Booker
Bernie Sanders
Kamala Harris
Elizabeth Warren
Laurens - Alycia Sullivan
Cory Booker
Elizabeth Warren
Beto O'Rourke
Bernie Sanders
McCormick - Alonzo Harrison
Declined to list preferences
Oconee - Stephen Sperry
Amy Klobuchar
Beto O'Rourke
Kamala Harris
Elizabeth Warren
Pickens - Richard Byrd
Elizabeth Warren
Cory Booker
Amy Klobuchar
Joe Biden
Spartanburg - Angela Geter
Cory Booker
Kamala Harris
Bernie Sanders
Joe Biden
Union - Ann Stevens
Cory Booker
Kirsten Gillibrand
Joe Biden
Julian Castro
York - Jim Thompson
Cory Booker
Joe Biden
Elizabeth Warren
Kamala Harris
Pete Buttigieg