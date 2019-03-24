Kamala Harris01.jpg (copy)
California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris visits the Charleston Black Expo Economic Empowerment Summit on March 9, 2019, in North Charleston during her 2020 presidential campaign. File/Andrew Whitaker/Staff

The Post and Courier asked S.C. county Democratic Party chairs each to name four candidates who are getting their attention in the 2020 White House run.

Some provided more than four names, while others gave fewer. A number of county chairs declined to offer any choices.

Listings from 30 county party chairs do not represent endorsements. 

Names are listed in the order they were given to reporters. Counties are presented alphabetically by region.

PEE DEE/GRAND STRAND

Chesterfield - Sarah Lisenby

Cory Booker

Marianne Williamson

Bernie Sanders

Joe Biden

Clarendon - Patricia Pringle

Cory Booker

Kamala Harris

Kirsten Gillibrand

Julian Castro

Darlington - Gerald Malloy

Declined to list preferences

Dillon - Sonny McRae

Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders

Kamala Harris

Cory Booker

Florence - Lashonda Jackson

Kamala Harris

Marianne Williamson

Cory Booker

No preference

Georgetown - Debbie Smith

Kamala Harris

Elizabeth Warren

Julian Castro

Cory Booker

Horry - Don Kohn 

Declined to list preferences

Lee - Ennis Bryant

Kamala Harris

Bernie Sanders

Cory Booker

Elizabeth Warren

Marion County - Vacant

No chair available

Marlboro - Kireem Liles

Cory Booker

Bernie Sanders

Julian Castro

No preference 

Sumter - Barbara Bowman

Kamala Harris

Cory Booker

Joe Biden

No preference  

Williamsburg - Jeanie Brown-Burrows

Declined to list preferences

LOWCOUNTRY 

Allendale - Willa Jennings

Declined to list preferences

Bamberg - Evert Comer

Joe Biden

Cory Booker

Barnwell - Lonnie Hosey

Declined to list preferences

Beaufort - Mayra Rivera-Vasquez

Declined to list preferences

Berkeley - Melissa Watson

Kamala Harris

Cory Booker

Joe Biden

Elizabeth Warren

Charleston - Vacant

No chair available (Brady Quirk-Garvan resigned to endorse Cory Booker.) 

Colleton - Deborah Rodriquez

Kamala Harris

Cory Booker

Amy Klobuchar

Pete Buttigieg

Dorchester - Sean Wilson

Kamala Harris

Cory Booker

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Hampton - Shedron Williams

Declined to list preferences

Jasper - Earl Bostik 

Did not respond to messages

MIDLANDS

Aiken - Harold Crawford Jr.

Declined to list preferences

Calhoun - Vacant

No chair available

Edgefield - Debra Barley

Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders

Fairfield - Matt Swanson

Cory Booker

Kamala Harris

Greenwood - Charles Lewis

Cory Booker

Bernie Sanders

Kamala Harris

Elizabeth Warren

Kershaw - Phyllis Lloyd-Harris

Declined to list preferences

Lexington - Joe Madge

Declined to list preferences

Newberry - Walt McLeod

Joe Biden

Amy Klobuchar

Kamala Harris 

Orangeburg - Kenneth Glover

Cory Booker

Joe Biden

Kamala Harris

Amy Klobuchar

Bernie Sanders

Richland - Matt Kisner

Pete Buttigieg

Cory Booker 

Kamala Harris

Elizabeth Warren

Joe Biden

Saluda - Sharon Holloway

Declined to list preferences

UPSTATE

Abbeville - Rev. Arlene D. McLeod

Cory Booker

Kamala Harris

No other preference

Anderson - Michael Kay

Cory Booker 

Elizabeth Warren

Kamala Harris

Joe Biden 

Cherokee - Charles Montgomery

Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders

Kamala Harris

Beto O'Rourke

Chester - Anne Puccio

Kamala Harris

Cory Booker 

Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders

Greenville - Kate Franch

Kirsten Gillibrand 

Amy Klobuchar 

Elizabeth Warren 

Cory Booker, Kamala Harris

Lancaster - Keith Grey

Cory Booker

Bernie Sanders

Kamala Harris

Elizabeth Warren

Laurens - Alycia Sullivan

Cory Booker

Elizabeth Warren

Beto O'Rourke

Bernie Sanders

McCormick - Alonzo Harrison

Declined to list preferences

Oconee - Stephen Sperry

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O'Rourke

Kamala Harris

Elizabeth Warren

Pickens - Richard Byrd

Elizabeth Warren

Cory Booker

Amy Klobuchar

Joe Biden

Spartanburg - Angela Geter

Cory Booker

Kamala Harris

Bernie Sanders 

Joe Biden

Union - Ann Stevens

Cory Booker 

Kirsten Gillibrand 

Joe Biden 

Julian Castro 

York - Jim Thompson

Cory Booker

Joe Biden

Elizabeth Warren

Kamala Harris

Pete Buttigieg

