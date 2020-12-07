The Best of Ralph Courtney

• Date and place of birth: June 12, 1950 Greenville, SC
• Favorite movie: "Being There" w/ Peter Sellers
• Favorite sports team: Clemson Tigers
• A recent book I read: Poky Little Puppy
• If I could meet anyone, it would be: Sasquatch
• My proudest moment: the births of my two children and realizing that they were caring and successful adults.
• My Nickname is: Pops
• I would like to be remembered for: making a difference in the lives of the individuals with disabilities and their families in our community and state, and not automatically accepting "no" as the appropriate answer.
• My favorite meal: Low Country Boil
• I can’t leave home without: My cellphone and wallet
• Pet peeves: When others have difficulty having a "can do" attitude, and people with disabilities being ignored or excluded.
• Guilty pleasure: Brownies and icecream
• Something I always have with me: My brain, my heart and my courage.
• My most precious memory from childhood: sitting with my mother and siblings on the back porch steps and shelling good old October beans and having what my mom referred to as a good "conversation."
• The best place on earth: Changes year by year, month by month, day by day and minute by minute.
• My children would say: It's time for our dad to retire
• One word that would sum me up: unique