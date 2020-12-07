You are the owner of this article.
The Best of Ralph Courtney

• Date and place of birth: June 12, 1950 Greenville, SC

• Favorite movie: "Being There" w/ Peter Sellers 

• Favorite sports team:  Clemson Tigers

• A recent book I read: Poky Little Puppy 

• If I could meet anyone, it would be:  Sasquatch

 My proudest moment: the births of my two children and realizing that they were caring and successful adults. 

•  My Nickname is: Pops 

•  I would like to be remembered for: making a difference in the lives of the individuals with disabilities and their families in our community and state, and not automatically accepting "no" as the appropriate answer.

• My favorite meal: Low Country Boil

• I can’t leave home without: My cellphone and wallet

• Pet peeves: When others have difficulty having a "can do" attitude, and people with disabilities being ignored or excluded. 

• Guilty pleasure: Brownies and icecream 

• Something I always have with me: My brain, my heart and my courage. 

• My most precious memory from childhood: sitting with my mother and siblings on the back porch steps and shelling good old October beans and having what my mom referred to as a  good "conversation." 

• The best place on earth: Changes year by year, month by month, day by day and minute by minute. 

 My children would say: It's time for our dad to retire

 One word that would sum me up: unique

