The annual report: GHSA gives the lowdown on latest traffic stats

The Governors Highway Safety Association Annual report was recently released. It recaps stats from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.
It included GHSA’s social media stats – how many media mentions, visits to their website, Twitter, Facebook and Linked In followers and more importantly, safety on our highways. GHSA increased their social media presence this year because reports were coming in of people driving recklessly on empty roads during COVID-19.
The flip side of that is because there’s been less vehicles on the road, there have been some improvements – due to that – and more awareness about ongoing and past highway issues.
According to Chuck DeWeese, GHSA Chair: “Now more than ever, GHSA is committed to forging ahead toward a safer “new normal” on America roadways, and I’m honored to lead this group of dedicated professionals collaborating to improve traffic safety.”
Those professionals included Congress, federal agencies, state officials, regulators, research teams and Uber.
Here are a few highlights:
Advancing traffic safety issue:
• Alcohol and drug impaired driving are responsible, on average, for more than 10,000 fatalities.
• GHSA published “High-Risk Impaired Drivers: Combating a Critical Threat.”
• Partnering with Responsibility.org, GHSA provided $210,000 to seven states to address risk.
• Lyft and GHSA provided nearly $100,000 in ride credits and grant funds for awareness.
Self-driving cars:
• GHSA’s and State Farm’s panel of 40 experts provide safety recommendations and published a white paper to states.
• GHSA partnered with Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE).
Pedestrian and bicyclist safety:
• Annual “Pedestrian Traffic Fatalities by State” report was issued – “6,500 pedestrians were killed in the U.S. in 2019, the highest number since 1988.” Report looks at why and what to do.
• GHSA increased its social media presence in light of surge of reckless driving related to COVID-19.
• Had a series of five bicyclist delivery partner safety events in major cities – provided safety tips and gear.
Distracted driving:
• Held workshops with “top name speakers” to share tips about legislation and programs.
• GHSA partnered with Uber to develop six educational videos for those who use Uber platform.
• In 2010, states continue to adopt new distracted driving laws – i.e., bans on use of handheld wireless driving.
*Speeding:
• GHSA hosted town hall discussions with experts about why speeding remains a problem and how to combat it.
• GHSA partnered with the National Road Safety Foundation and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to develop state grant programs regarding speed management programs with engineers, law enforcement and local governments.
• GHSA issued news release to help create a national dialogue about reckless driving behavior during the pandemic and earned media coverage from The Washing Post and The Today Show
*Speeding contributes to at least a quarter of traffic fatalities every year.
I’m going to add following too close which is a pet peeve of mine and something that is completely unnecessary and avoidable. Please don’t do it.
To read the entire report, go to https://www.ghsa.org/resources/ghsa-fy-2020-annual-report.
Be safe out there.