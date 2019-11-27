For both writer and recipient, a thank you note can mean a lot
Saying thank you never goes out of style—especially when it’s conveyed in written form.
That’s why local manners instructors stress the need for children to write thank you notes, which can often mean for the sender as much as they do for those who receive them.
“You’re teaching the attitude of gratitude,” says Cindy Grosso, founder of the Children’s Manners Academy at the Charleston School of Protocol. “Notes are really important, but not because it’s the nice thing to do. It’s not about who gets the card, it’s about the person who’s writing the card. It’s not about changing the person who’s receiving it—it’s about changing the person who’s writing it.”
That’s backed up by science—a 2018 University of Texas study found that the “gesture of expressing gratitude in a handwritten note boosts positive emotions and well-being for both the (writer) and the recipient,” according to Psychology Today. Writing thank-yous is one of those small acts that helps instill manners and proper behavior, which at their core are signs of respect toward others.
“We talk about gratitude in a broad sense, and the importance of feeling gratitude and expressing it on a daily basis. The thank you note is a piece of that,” says Rindy Ryan, co-founder of Grace Etiquette Manners on Daniel Island.
“It’s an old-fashioned, formal way of doing it, which is still very much appreciated when you’re on the receiving end. I do think that some of the modern day values have become a little more soft when it comes to the formal, written thank you note. But there are still an awful lot of families that appreciate it, want their child to do it and will look for it to be taught in a formal way.”